Valeant rallies support with key refi
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
SEOUL Jan 18 South Korean shares rose on Friday as positive sentiment flowing from strong U.S. data overnight was cemented by fourth-quarter GDP data from China that proved in line with expectations.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.8 percent, snapping a three-session losing streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.7 percent to close at 1,987.85 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Tessa Walsh, Jonathan Schwarzberg, Davide Scigliuzzo and Lisa Lee
MILAN, March 10 Troubled Italian lender Veneto Banca said on Friday it would give shareholders an extra week to accept a settlement offer aimed at removing the risk of lawsuits.
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: