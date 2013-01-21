BRIEF-BDO Unibank says Lorna Tan resigned as CEO of BDO Hong Kong Branch
* Lorna Tan, senior vice president of BDO Unibank, submitted her resignation as chief executive of BDO Hong Kong Branch
SEOUL Jan 21 South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday, regaining ground as domestic institutional sought bargains after the weak yen soured outlooks for exporters and drove down the index in early trade.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.8 percent, extending losses after declining 3.5 percent last week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.05 percent to close at 1,986.86 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017

* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion