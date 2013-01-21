SEOUL, Jan 22 Seoul shares are likely to edge up with increased volatility on Tuesday, supported by U.S. fiscal moves, as investors await an expected monetary easing announcement by the Bank of Japan. "The proactive gesture concerning U.S. fiscal talks by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to firm the main board. But the expected outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting could hurt the auto sector by further weakening the yen," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities. Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have scheduled a vote on Wednesday on a nearly four-month extension of U.S. borrowing capacity. The Bank of Japan is expected to issue a joint statement with the Japanese government around 0300-0530 GMT on Tuesday, pledging to pursue aggressive monetary easing to achieve a target for inflation of 2 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.05 percent to close at 1,986.86 points on Monday, down 2.2 percent since Jan. 2. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,485.98 0.34% 5.040 USD/JPY 89.68 0.11% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.840 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,689.55 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $95.47 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68 ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow,S&P 500 end at 5yr high on early earnings beats >Bond prices climb on hedging, economic data >Yen selloff fades before high-stakes BOJ decision >Oil edges lower on oversupply concern ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA LINE, STX PAN OCEAN ** Local private equity fund Hahn & Company is likely to be the preferred bidder to acquire a controlling stake in South Korea's second-largest dry bulk shipper Korea Line Corp, local media reported late Monday. Online news service Money Today reported out of five initial bidders, SK Shipping Co Ltd, CJ GLS Inc and another strategic investor did not submit a binding bid. STX Corp is also seeking to sell a stake of about 35 percent in STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd, the country's largest dry bulk shipper, and is expected to draw interest from some of the initial bidders for Korea Line, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)