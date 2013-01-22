SEOUL, Jan 23 Seoul shares are likely to gain on Wednesday, tracing Wall Street as the yen saw a brief rise against the dollar after the Bank of Japan's announcement of an open-ended asset buying measure. "The broad trend of a weakening yen is expected to continue, but the speed could decrease as the Japanese government and the central bank have somewhat played all the cards it can in the short term," said Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. A weakening yen is bad news for South Korean exporters, which lead the main index, as it provides a price advantage to their Japanese rivals. The yen rose against the dollar and euro on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said its open-ended commitment to buy assets would kick in next year. Solid earnings results as well as bank and commodity shares led both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Dow Jones industrial average to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.5 percent to close at 1,996.52 points on Tuesday, its highest finish since Jan. 14. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,492.56 0.44% 6.580 USD/JPY 88.74 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.844 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD $1,692.02 0.02% 0.420 US CRUDE $96.24 0.71% 0.680 DOW JONES 13712.21 0.46% 62.51 ASIA ADRS 134.37 -0.63% -0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------->Ba nks, commodity stocks lift S&P 500 to 5-year high >Prices up on housing data, focus on debt limit >Yen rises against dollar, euro after BoJ disappoints >Oil rises on BoJ plan, German investor sentiment ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTHCARE ** LG Household & Healthcare Ltd reported late Tuesday an operating profit of 445.5 billion won ($419.39 million) in 2012, a 20.4 percent increase from the previous year. The personal hygiene product maker said it targets an operating profit of 535 billion won in 2013, or a 20.1 percent jump from 2012. ($1 = 1062.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)