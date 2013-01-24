UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 24 South Korean shares fell on Thursday as auto stocks plunged on Hyundai Motor's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, while tech shares dropped after Apple Inc's posted disappointing results.
Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 4.6 percent, while tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics slid 1.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent to close at 1,964.48 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources