SEOUL Jan 25 South Korean shares opened nearly
flat on Friday as auto shares weighed on earnings concerns,
offsetting positive sentiment from encouraging U.S. data
released on Thursday.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.3
percent after reporting a quarterly profit of $8.3 billion on
Friday, which was in keeping with its estimate earlier this
month.
But Hyundai Motor Co and sibling Kia Motors Corp
slid at least 3 percent, extending the previous
session's loss after Hyundai reported worse-than-expected
earnings on Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.2 percent at 1,960.1 points at 0006 GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)