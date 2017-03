SEOUL Jan 25 South Korean shares fell on Friday on the largest foreign selloff in more than a year on weak earnings by automakers and as currency moves spurred profit-taking.

Samsung Electronics declined 2.5 percent to an 8-week low, while Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors plunged 3.4 percent and 4.9 percent respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent to close at 1,946.69 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)