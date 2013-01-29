SEOUL Jan 29 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday after recent heavy selling by foreign investors dragged down the main board, as investors shifted focus from currency moves to economic fundamentals and company earnings.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics snapped losses by gaining 1.2 percent in early trading, after a 4-session decline wiped 15.9 trillion Korean won ($14.54 billion) from its market cap as of Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,949.11 points at 0003 GMT. ($1 = 1093.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)