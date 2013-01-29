UPDATE 1-Yingde shareholders vote to keep two co-founders on board -sources
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
SEOUL Jan 29 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday after recent heavy selling by foreign investors dragged down the main board, as investors shifted focus from currency moves to economic fundamentals and company earnings.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics snapped losses by gaining 1.2 percent in early trading, after a 4-session decline wiped 15.9 trillion Korean won ($14.54 billion) from its market cap as of Monday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,949.11 points at 0003 GMT. ($1 = 1093.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.