* Automakers lose ground; Hyundai down 1.5 pct

* Samsung Electronics extends gains after US court ruling

* Institutions and pension funds step up buying

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Jan 30 Seoul shares finished higher after see-saw trade on Wednesday as technology heavyweight Samsung Electronics extended gains, offsetting losses of automakers.

Institutional investors and pension funds stepped up buying, offseting a sell-off by foreign investors who dumped stocks for a fifth consecutive session.

Pension funds bought a net 149.8 billion Korean won ($138.37 million) worth of stocks on the main stock market, the biggest amount in more than one month, according to Korea Exchange data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.43 percent at 1,964.44 points after oscillating between slight gains and losses.

"The KOSPI has underperformed Asian peers this year because of the won-yen exchange rate, concerns about technology and automobile sectors - two big cash cows - and foreign sell-off," said Lee Sang-won, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"There are expectations the South Korean government would come up with measures to stem the appreciation of the won," he said.

About half an hour before the market close, the government warned against betting on the won rising fast and said it would consider measures to further tighten capital flows, such as a tax or levy on financial transactions. The South Korean won extended falls after the announcement.

Auto shares lost ground after the South Korean won resumed its gains on Tuesday, threatening to hurt automakers' earnings and price competitiveness.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's top automaker, fell 1.5 percent, while affiliate Kia Motors slumped 1.9 percent.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest stock by market value in South Korea, climbed 2.2 percent after a U.S. federal court ruled the electronics giant did not wilfully infringe on some of Apple Inc's patents and denied a request by the U.S. technology giant to raise damages awarded to it.

LG Electronics Inc ended flat, after its quarterly profit missed consensus forecasts, hit by shrinking TV profit.

SK Hynix went up 0.6 percent after the chipmaker returned to a quarterly profit.

"There are expectations that the worst may be over for SK Hynix, with DRAM contract prices rebounding in January due to reduced capacity for computer chips, helping improve its first-quarter earnings," said Kim Ji-woong, an analyst at E*trade Securities.

STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd jumped 10.3 percent, boosted by media reports that its advisers have sent teaser letters for sale of a controlling stake of the shipper to potential buyers.

Korea Electric Power (KEPCO) was among the worst performers, skidding 5 percent as its chief executive dashed hopes of a further hike in electric fees this year, after the power supplier raised prices by 4 percent from Jan. 14.

LG Chem slumped 3.5 percent after the chemicals and battery maker reported a 28-percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, as a weak global economy dented demand.

Move on day +0.43 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -1.63 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1082.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)