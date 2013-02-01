SEOUL Feb 1 South Korean shares traded in a narrow range on Friday, with investors sitting on the fence ahead of U.S. jobs data.

Automakers continued to bounce back from recent losses, with Hyundai Motor climbing 0.5 percent and Kia Motors firming 0.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 1,961.99 points at 0007 GMT, after opening up 0.14 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)