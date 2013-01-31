SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares are likely to move in a narrow range on Friday, with investors struggling to find catalysts ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. "Today's market will not be fun and will move in a limited range," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. The U.S. government is due to release January's employment figures at 8.30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), after South Korean markets close. Economists polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls to show employers added 160,000 jobs, compared with a rise of 155,000 in December. The employment rate is likely to hold steady at 7.8 percent. The South Korean market underperformed its overseas peers last month, with a series of companies posting disappointing quarterly results and the stronger South Korean won dimming earnings outlook for exporters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 1,961.94 points on Thursday, posting a monthly loss of 1.8 percent in January. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:25 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,498.11 -0.26% -3.850 USD/JPY 91.70 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.985 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD $1,663.25 0.02% 0.260 US CRUDE $97.49 -0.46% -0.450 DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36% -49.84 ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10% 0.14 -------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since Oct 2011 >Prices steady in mixed U.S. data, payrolls awaited >Euro posts best month in over a year >Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected Apple Inc's request to revive its bid for a sales ban on Samsung's Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dashing the iPhone maker's attempt to recover crucial leverage in the global patent wars. **SK HOLDINGS ** The conglomerate's chief Chey Tae-won was jailed by a Seoul court on Thursday for four years on embezzlement charges, after South Korea's president-elect vowed tougher action against corrupt business leaders. **KT CORP ** The fixed-line and mobile carrier said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 77 percent to 51 billion Korean won ($46.84 million) from a year earlier. **LG UPLUS ** South Korea's third-biggest mobile carrier announced a plan to invest 587 billion won in mobile and fixed-line networks, including faster Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks. ($1 = 1088.9250 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)