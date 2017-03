SEOUL Feb 1 South Korean shares extended falls on Friday after choppy trade, weighed down by China factory data that signalled the world's second-biggest economy is staging a mild recovery.

Auto shares continued gains as the South Korean won eased versus the dollar. Hyundai Motor rose 0.7 percent and Kia Motors climbed 0.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent at 1,957.59 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)