SEOUL Feb 4 South Korean shares retreated on Monday as a strengthening won currency and lackluster earnings sapped away the opening gains that followed Wall Street's rally on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.2 percent to close at 1,953.21 points, falling for the third straight session, and nearing a recent low hit on Jan. 28th.

Automaker Kia Motors shed 2.5 percent as worries about its vulnerability to the strengthening currency hit its share price. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)