SEOUL, Feb 5 Seoul shares are expected to slip on Tuesday, extending losses into a fourth day, after U.S. and European stocks dropped on renewed worries about the euro zone, while a stronger won is likely to pressure exporters. "The KOSPI is likely to be under downward pressure given the correction in global equities, although it is unlikely to fall by much as it is nearing the 1,930-mark, which is seen as its bottom," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tongyang Securities. U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since November, as worries about political uncertainty in Spain and Italy caused markets to pull back from recent gains. Exporters are expected to come under pressure after the South Korean won posted its biggest daily gain since December 2011 on Monday. A stronger won erodes their overseas earnings when repatriated and hurts their sales competitiveness. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.2 percent to 1,953.21 points on Monday, falling for a third session and taking the index back towards a one-month low hit on Jan. 28. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,495.71 -1.15% -17.460 USD/JPY 92.24 -0.13% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.957 -- -0.068 SPOT GOLD $1,673.95 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE $96.15 -1.66% -1.620 DOW JONES 13880.08 -0.93% -129.71 ASIA ADRS 135.66 -0.94% -1.28 ------------------------------------------------------------->S& P 500 posts worst day since Nov >Bonds up as stock loss,euro zone concern revive bid >Euro sink as political worries renew debt concerns >Oil prices sink on profit-taking ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- ** DOOSAN ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION, DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND CONSTRUCTION ** Doosan Engineering & Construction said on Monday that it planned to offer new shares worth 1 trillion won ($921.9 million), of which 571.6 billion won would be reserved for its biggest shareholder, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction. Several local brokerages lowered their target price for Doosan Heavy on Tuesday, citing the financial burden of aiding its affiliate. ($1 = 1084.6750 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)