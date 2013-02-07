SEOUL, Feb 8 Seoul shares are likely to hold a narrow range on Friday as investors wait on the sidelines ahead of local holidays, while pessimism about the pace of the global recovery continues to weigh. "The index will not move much today ahead of the lunar new year," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Lim added that, owing to the glum outlook for first-quarter earnings and the slow recovery, the index was unlikely to rebound significantly in coming weeks, despite having lost 3.3 percent since the start of the year. Following a policy meeting where the European Central Bank held rates as expected, President Mario Draghi warned that the weakness in the euro zone will likely prevail in coming months. Global markets ended lower. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,931.77 points, losing ground for a sixth straight day and sinking to a ten-week low. The market will be closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year and will reopen on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,509.39 -0.18% -2.730 USD/JPY 93.63 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.959 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD $1,670.40 -0.02% -0.290 US CRUDE $95.83 -0.82% -0.790 DOW JONES 13944.05 -0.30% -42.47 ASIA ADRS 136.30 -0.41% -0.56 ------------------------------------------------------------>Wal l Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears >Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall >Euro tumbles on ECB Draghi's currency comment >Brent oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **STX PAN OCEAN ** Maeil Business newspaper reported on Friday that Korea Development Bank, which is a major creditor and shareholder of STX Pan Ocean, sent out a letter to the shipper's business clients, reassuring them of the bank's support for the shipper. The shipper, part of the cash-strapped STX Group, has previously seen its share price oscillate on speculation about the sale of its controlling stake. **POSCO ** Steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday that it would pay out a dividend of 6,000 won per share, bringing the total dividend for 2012 to 8,000. Market watchers said that the payout was less than the amount expected, and may pressure its share price in the short-term if yield-seeking funds decide to go elsewhere. **SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE ** Samsung Life Insurance announced results on Thursday for the period between September and December which missed consensus forecasts. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)