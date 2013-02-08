BRIEF-Hanwha Life Insurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 80 won/share for FY 2016
SEOUL Feb 8 Seoul shares climbed on Friday, snapping a six-day losing streak after strong data from China underscored a recovery.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 1,950.90 points, rebounding from a 10-week low hit on Thursday.
Hyundai Motor shares rallied to 4.8 percent, the sharpest one-day rise since September. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.