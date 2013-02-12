BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
SEOUL Feb 12 South Korean shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains after strong data fron China late last week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,955.11 points at 0002 GMT. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.2 percent.
Investors await a euro zone ministers' meeting and the U.S. president's State of the Union address.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.