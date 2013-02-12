BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
SEOUL Feb 12 South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday but the market largely shrugged off news that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test.
Historically, increased geopolitical risk from North Korea has had a limited impact on the main board in Seoul. North Korea has been threatening a third nuclear test since last month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,945.79 points.
Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.