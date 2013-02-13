SEOUL Feb 13 South Korean shares saw their biggest daily gains since Jan. 2, outperforming Asian peers as a firmer yen lifted South Korean exporters.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fourth session in a row.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.6 percent to close at 1,976.07 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)