BRIEF-CIM Commercial Trust declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.21875 per common share
* is also exploring alternative means of providing liquidity to stockholders
SEOUL Feb 14 South Korean shares inched up to a fresh three-week high in thin trade on Thursday as investors awaited a weekend G20 meeting that could set the tone for future currency moves.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 1,979.61 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* is also exploring alternative means of providing liquidity to stockholders
* Gross written premium of 901 million pounds ($1.10 billion) (2015: 787 million pounds)
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m