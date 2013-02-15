* Index inches up to highest close since Jan 22

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korean shares crept up to close at their highest since Jan. 22 on a day many investors stayed the sidelines before G20 finance officials meet in Moscow.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 0.08 percent on Friday to 1,981.18 points.

"The G-20 meeting would pave the way to put a brake on the sharp fall of the yen for the past two months," said Cho Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

During the two-day gathering, finance officials from the Group of 20 nations are expected to debate Japan's monetary expansion policies, which have driven down the value of the yen.

But a Russian official said there will be no specific mention of Japan's monetary policy in the planned statement of the G20.

In recent months, the weaker yen has pushed down the KOSPI - which has now been recovering - as it benefits Japanese exporters who directly compete with South Korean firms in automobile and other sectors.

Data showed the euro zone slipped deeper than expected into recession in the last three months of 2012, weighing on the KOSPI.

Automakers, who rebounded recently, fell on Friday. Hyundai Motor was down 1.4 percent and Kia Motors eased 0.4 percent.

Ssangyong Motor Co ended down 0.5 percent. Early in the day, the stock rallied after the automaker said its top shareholder India's Mahindra & Mahindra would participate in a $74 million new share issue.

KB Financial Group dropped 2.1 percent after Dutch financial services group ING said it sold its 5 percent stake to institutional investors for about 500 million euros ($672 million).

Korean Air Lines fell 1.1 percent after the carrier said it is conducting due diligence to buy a 44 percent stake in Czech Airlines (CSA).

Move on day +0.08 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.8 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)