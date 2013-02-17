Feb 18 South Korean stocks are set to lose ground on Monday, as expectations subsided that the meeting of the Group of 20 nations would help slow down the pace of the Japanese yen's depreciation. Japan's expansive policies, which have driven down the yen, escaped direct criticism in a statement thrashed out in Moscow by policymakers from the G20. A weaker yen benefits Japanese exporters, which directly compete with South Korean firms in automobile and other sectors in overseas markets. "Two powerful countries the United States and Japan are having loose monetary policy, so it will be difficult to curb the depreciation of their currencies," said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 0.08 percent on Friday to 1,981.18 points. The KOSPI gained 1.6 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain in two months. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:25 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,519.79 -0.1% -1.590 USD/JPY 93.89 0.44% 0.410 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.005 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,609.19 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $96.04 -1.31% -1.270 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll Street ends slightly down, S&P positive >Bond yields up on consumer sentiment >Yen retreats as Japan not singled out in draft G20 >Oil sink,Brent head for first weekly loss since Jan ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG DISPLAY ** The South Korean flat-screen maker said on Monday it would invest 706 billion won ($654.8 million) to manufacture next-generation displays used in televisions. **LG ELECTRONICS ** The South Korean electronics firm said it plans to invest $300 million to build a home appliance manufacturing factory in Vietnam by 2020 after combining the existing two production bases, news reports said. **SAMSUNG TECHWIN, DOOSAN HEAVY ** Two affiliates of South Korean conglomerates Samsung and Doosan said on Friday that they may make bids for AnsaldoEnergia, the power engineering unit of Italy's indebted defense firm, Finmeccanica SpA. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)