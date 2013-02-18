Australia shares rise, driven by miners; New Zealand up
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
SEOUL Feb 18 South Korean shares edged down in morning trade on Monday after policymakers from the Group of 20 nations fell short of criticising Japan's loose monetary policies, dashing expectations of a stronger yen.
Automakers lost ground, with Hyundai Motor falling 1.4 percent and Kia Motors down 1.1 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,976.67 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited: * Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Y4qM3r Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
