SEOUL Feb 18 South Korean stocks ended little changed on Monday, with gains in domestic firms offset by exporters as the Japanese yen weakened after Tokyo dodged criticism from G20 peers on its aggressive reflation plans.

Automakers lost ground on concerns that a softer yen would benefit Japanese rivals, with Hyundai Motor down 1.9 percent and Kia Motors losing 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.04 percent at 1,981.91 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)