RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
SEOUL Feb 19 South Korean stocks opened unchanged on Tuesday, staying at a more than three-week high, with investors failing to find an impetus to extend recent gains.
Automakers rebounded from the previous session's losses stemming from the yen's weakness, which threatens to benefit Japanese rivals. Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors gained 1 percent, respectively.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was UP 0.08 percent at 1,983.40 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd