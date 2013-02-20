(Corrects date in dateline)

SEOUL Feb 20 South Korean shares broke above the 2,000 level to hit a one-month high on Wednesday morning, fuelled by a pick-up in German economic sentiment that also lifted European and U.S. shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,000.36 points as of 0047 GMT, its highest intraday level since Jan. 23.

Technology firms and automakers led the index higher, with LG Display up 3.1 percent and Hyundai Motor firming 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)