SEOUL, Feb 20 Seoul shares hit a one-month high Wednesday morning, with foreign investors stepping up buying and helped by improved German business sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 1.1 percent at 2,007.47 points as of 0150 GMT, after touching its highest intraday level since Jan. 15.

Optimism that the worst of the euro zone debt crisis is over has helped German investor and analyst sentiment soar to its highest level in nearly three years this month. German is the largest economy in Europe, a key market for South Korean exporters.

"German data boosted prospect that the euro zone economy is recovering after having bottomed out in the fourth quarter," said Shawn Oh, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

"The KOSPI had decoupled with global equities in January because of currency moves and foreign selling. But this is changing with the pace of currency changes are easing," he said.

The KOSPI lagged behind Asian rivals this year, weighed down by concerns that the weaker yen and firmer won would hurt overseas sales and earnings of Korean exporters - the backbone of Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Automakers, which had been hit hard by currency concerns, extended their rebound, with Hyundai Motor up 2.1 percent and Kia Motors gaining 1.3 percent.

LG Display led the technology sector higher, gaining 3.9 percent after Samsung Securities raised the target price of the flat-screen maker. The brokerage said LG Display's earnings will bottom out in the current quarter and subsequently improve on growing demand for mobile devices.

Samsung Electronics firmed 1.9 percent, while SK Hynix gained 2.3 percent.

Brokerages were among gainers, signalling a better outlook for domestic stock markets. Meritz Securities went up 2.6 percent while Daishin Securities climbed 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)