SEOUL Feb 20 Seoul shares gained the most in
more than five months on Wednesday as foreign buying and a
pick-up in German economic sentiment drove a rally in technology
and car companies.
Foreign investors snapped up stocks worth 460 billion Korean
won ($425.48 million) on the main bourse, the largest volume
since Dec.13, according to Korea Exchange data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.95 percent at 2,024.64 points, its highest closing price
since Jan.2 and marking its biggest daily percentage gain since
Sept. 14.
($1 = 1081.1250 Korean won)
