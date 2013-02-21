(Corrects Hyundai Elevator's share price)
SEOUL Feb 21 South Korean shares eased in early
morning trade on Thursday, tracking U.S. falls as minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting sparked concerns about
sustainability of its bond-buying stimulus policy.
Hyundai Elevator tumbled 5.3 percent to 87,900
Korean won after the unit of Hyundai Group announced a plan to
issue new stock worth 111 billion Korean won ($103 million) at a
69,300 won per share.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.4 percent at 2,016.20 points at 0004 GMT.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)