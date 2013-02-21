BRIEF-Barclays announces reductions to minimum early redemption size of GAZ ETNs
* Barclays Plc - announces reductions to minimum early redemption size of GAZ ETNs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Feb 21 South Korean shares snapped a six-day gain on Thursday, with institutional investors booking profits, spurred by worries about the durability of the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
Steelmakers led losses, tracking commodities which took a beating, also hurt by talk of a hedge fund liquidating positions. South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO went down 1.8 percent, while Hyundai Steel lost 1.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.47 percent at 2,015.22 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Markel Corp says during q1 of 2017, it expects to increase prior years' loss reserves for its run-off book of uk motor exposures
* Rand Capital announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results