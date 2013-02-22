BRIEF-Villa World says purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
* Agreed to unconditional purchase of a 42 hectare site at clyde
SEOUL Feb 22 South Korean shares inched up on Friday in a volatile session driven by the yen's movements and algorithmic trading triggered by investors' bets on futures.
Tech shares were down, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics paring recent gains, sliding 1.3 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,018.89 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
WASHINGTON, March 6 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled long-awaited legislation on Monday to repeal much of the Obamacare healthcare law, including its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
March 6 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it has agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, ending its controversial use of "self-bonds."