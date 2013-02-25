SEOUL Feb 25 Seoul shares inched up on Monday as a new president who has talked tough about the need to curb the strength of the won takes office.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1 percent after unveiling its Galaxy Note 8 phablet at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,021.14 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)