By Somang Yang

SEOUL, Feb 25 South Korean shares fell on Monday as autos, utilities and shipbuilders came under pressure from profit-taking and a further slump in the yen.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,009.52 points, a four-day low, but still up 2.4 percent in February.

"The index is in correction mode after its recent gains," said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Kwak said that external conditions, such as who would head the Bank of Japan and looming across-the-board budget cuts in the United States were weighing on investor sentiment.

The yen touched its lowest since May 2010 against the dollar.

Hyundai Motor South Korea's flagship automaker, fell 2.1 percent. The auto industry is particularly sensitive to moves in the yen as South Korean cars compete directly with Japanese exporters.

The index's loss widened in the late session as utilities and shipmakers followed autos lower. Overall, 480 shares fell while 318 advanced.

The transportation sub-sector index, which is made up of auto and shipmaking shares, fell 1.8 percent, which accounted for 0.2 percent of the KOSPI's move.

Hyundai Heavy Industries shed 2.7 percent, the biggest drop in over a month. Market watchers attributed this to profit-taking as the shipbuilder is still up 5 percent since its recent low hit on Feb. 8.

Local institutions sold a net 94 billion won ($86.66 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent lower.

