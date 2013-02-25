SEOUL Feb 25 South Korean shares fell on Monday as auto-related shares came under pressure on reports that an advocate of aggressive monetary easing was poised to head the Bank of Japan.

Auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis shed 2.6 percent, the biggest daily drop in over a month on broader concerns that a weaker yen as a result of easing in Japan would hurt South Korean exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.46 percent to close at 2,009.52 points, the lowest close since last Tuesday. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)