Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SEOUL Feb 25 South Korean shares fell on Monday as auto-related shares came under pressure on reports that an advocate of aggressive monetary easing was poised to head the Bank of Japan.
Auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis shed 2.6 percent, the biggest daily drop in over a month on broader concerns that a weaker yen as a result of easing in Japan would hurt South Korean exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.46 percent to close at 2,009.52 points, the lowest close since last Tuesday. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes