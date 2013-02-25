SEOUL, Feb 26 Seoul shares are likely to fall for a second day on Tuesday, as voter projections pointed to a deadlock in Italy's parliament, raising concerns of political paralysis that could reginite the euro zone's debt crisis. "Due to the uncertainty caused by Italy's elections, we could see some foreign selling which will put a temporary halt to the KOSPI's V-shaped recovery" said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. However, Lim said local markets were trading below their historical price-equity ratio (PER) of 10, suggesting that valuations were still attractive. The U.S. benchmark, the Standard & Poor's 500 index, suffered its worst one-day percentage drop in over three months on Monday after the Italian elections raised questions about whether the euro zone's austerity programme could continue. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,009.52 points on Monday, a four-day low. The index is still up 2.4 percent in February. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,487.85 -1.83% -27.750 USD/JPY 92.11 0.35% 0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.865 -- -0.096 SPOT GOLD $1,584.50 -0.59% -9.460 US CRUDE $93.11 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13784.17 -1.55% -216.40 ASIA ADRS 134.26 -1.63% -2.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election >Yields dip to 1-month low on Italy election >Euro slumps on Italy fears; yen surges broadly >Brent up as China import rise,Italy elections weigh ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **Daelim Industrial Co ** The South Korean builder came under scrutiny from the U.S. government watchdog on Monday for having a U.S. government contract while reportedly engaging in business in Iran. Under U.S. sanctions law, any foreign company that has an investment in Iran's energy sector equal to or greater than $20 million is subject to punishments including being cut off from the U.S. financial system. **LG ELECTRONICS INC ** Hewlett-Packard Co said on Monday it will sell its WebOS operating system to LG Electronics. The South Korean smartphone maker will use the software platform for its "smart" or Internet-connected TVs. The terms of the deal were undisclosed. **HANWHA CHEMICAL CORP ** Hanwha Chemical sold over 16 million shares in Hanwha Life Insurance Co in a block deal on Monday, reducing its stake in the insurer from 3.7 percent to 1.9 percent. The sale, which raised 116 billion Korean won ($107 million), valued the shares at 7,200 won, a discount from Monday's closing price of 7,970 won. Hanwha Chemical said that the deal aimed to raise funds to invest in future growth. Morgan Stanley oversaw the sale, which comprised 3.35 percent of the chemical producer's net worth. ($1 = 1086.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)