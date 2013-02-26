BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL Feb 26 Seoul shares slipped for a second day on Tuesday as investors braced for prolonged political uncertainty after an election in Italy where no group won enough votes to form a government.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,000.01 points, the lowest in a week.
Samsung Life Insurance, the country's top insurer, fell 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.