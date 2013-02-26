SEOUL Feb 26 Seoul shares slipped for a second day on Tuesday as investors braced for prolonged political uncertainty after an election in Italy where no group won enough votes to form a government.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,000.01 points, the lowest in a week.

Samsung Life Insurance, the country's top insurer, fell 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)