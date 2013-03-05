UPDATE 1-Rockwell Medical shareholders nominate two directors in proxy fight
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares edged up as foreign buying encouraged by a global accommodative stance toward monetary easing lost some steam near the session's end, paring morning gains as large-caps closed mixed.
Steelmakers lost ground for a second session, with the world's fifth-largest steelmaker POSCO closing down 0.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,016.61 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of grocery-anchored shopping center in Fort Worth, Texas for $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives an offer to participate in a new, closed investment fund