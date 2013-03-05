SEOUL, March 5 Seoul shares edged up as foreign buying encouraged by a global accommodative stance toward monetary easing lost some steam near the session's end, paring morning gains as large-caps closed mixed.

Steelmakers lost ground for a second session, with the world's fifth-largest steelmaker POSCO closing down 0.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,016.61 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)