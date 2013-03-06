* Shipbuilders lead on improved outlooks for new ship orders

* Autos weigh on profit-taking after recent gains

SEOUL, March 6 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday morning, helped by a record closing-high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the uptick was capped as auto stocks took a breather from recent gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.3 percent higher to 2,023.08 points at 0302 GMT, edging closer to the near 2-month high reached on Feb. 29.

China's pledge of record government spending to boost growth and upbeat U.S. service sector data drove the Dow Jones industrial average up 0.89 percent to a record-closing high at 14,253.77 points, surpassing the peak seen in 2007.

"The Dow's record high did provide some lift, but the local index doesn't have enough momentum for a sharp rise due to frequent profit-taking since the index exceeded the 2,000 mark," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The daily closing for the KOSPI has remained above 2,000 since Feb. 20.

Blue-chips were mixed, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics up 0.6 percent, extending the previous session's gains.

Shipbuilders were especially in demand, with Hyundai Heavy Industries up 4.3 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 3.3 percent.

"South Korean shipbuilders' share prices are seen rising on improved outlooks for new ship orders, driven by global signs of economic recovery such as the recent positive purchasing managers index (PMI) result from Europe," said Jeon Jae-cheon, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Auto shares weighed, with Hyundai Motor falling 1.1 percent while sibling Kia Motors dropped 2 percent as both stocks pulled back after recent steady gains sparked by signs of slowing in the yen's drastic decline.

Foreign investors purchased a net 48.3 billion Korean won ($44.43 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 417 to 336.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent lower. ($1 = 1087.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)