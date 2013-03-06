* Hyundai Motor down 1.6 pct after recent gains

* Samsung Elec up 0.7 pct; Sharp investment's immediate effect limited

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 6 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, helped by a record closing-high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the uptick was capped as auto stocks took a breather from recent gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,020.74 points, edging closer to the near 2-month high reached on Feb. 28

"Although the index began the day with a brisk rebound from the Dow's record high, it has lost some steam in the absence of market-moving news," said Lee Da-seul, an analyst from Korea Investment & Securities.

"Selloffs from investment trust companies and profit-taking continue to weigh," he added.

Local institutions were net buyers, but investment trust companies sold a net 28.3 billion won ($26.03 million) in their tenth straight session of selloffs as money steadily drains from local equity funds since the benchmark closed above 2,000 on Feb. 20.

Blue-chips were mixed, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics up 0.7 percent, extending the previous session's gains.

Samsung's plan to invest $110 million in Sharp Corp had little immediate impact on share prices, but was widely viewed as a positive move to acquire original technology, ensure a stable supply of display panels and keep in check its rival Apple Inc.

Shipbuilders were especially in demand, with Hyundai Heavy Industries up 3.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 2.7 percent.

"Not only were U.S. and European stock markets bullish on Tuesday, but approval is soon expected for U.S. shale gas exports, lifting sentiment (on shipbuilders) by improving demand outlook," said Park Min, a shipbuilding sector analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Auto shares weighed, with Hyundai Motor falling 1.6 percent while sibling Kia Motors dropped 2.2 percent as both stocks pulled back after recent steady gains, spurred by signs of slowing in the yen's drastic decline.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 417 to 382.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent higher.

Move on day +0.2 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1087.0000 Korean won) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)