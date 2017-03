SEOUL, March 7 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as blue-chip exporters came under pressure from profit-taking, a weak yen and signs of escalating geopolitical risk.

Shares in heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell more than 3 percent at one point before closing down 2.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.8 percent to close at 2,004.40 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)