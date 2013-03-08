* Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor extend losses

* Some defensives gain; retailer Shinsegae up 4.3 pct

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 8 South Korean shares closed little changed on Friday, with index-leading tech and auto stocks dragged down by the yen's weakness, offseting positive risk appetite from further signs of economic recovery in China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,006.01 points, barely regaining ground lost in the previous session from Wednesday's 2-month high.

For the week, the benchmark slipped 1 percent but it is still up nearly 5 percent so far this year.

"With the dollar's value exceeding 95 yen, the yen's weakness weighed on the main board, driving investor appetite away from exporters and toward defensives such as pharmaceuticals," said Kim Young-il, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

The dollar hit a fresh 3-1/2-year high of above 95.10 against the yen on Friday. A softer yen benefits Japanese exporters directly competing with South Korean firms.

Increased geopolitical risk also capped gains as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited military units on the frontline of any potential clash with South Korea and the United States in the Korean peninsula, after the UN imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Thursday.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.4 percent, extending Thursday's losses to its lowest close since Feb. 19.

Autos also lost ground, with Hyundai Motor falling 1.2 percent and sibling Kia Motors dropping 1.1 percent.

But investors favoured some defensives, with department store operator Shinsegae up 4.3 percent while movie theater operator CJ CGV rose 5.3 percent.

Local institutional investors bought a net 65.7 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares, underpinning the main board.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 447 to 344.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher.

Move on day +0.1 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -1.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1087.1250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Kim Coghill)