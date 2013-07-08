* Asiana Airlines hit 39-mth low after crash in U.S.

* Samsung Elec falls, still weighed by Q2 estimates

SEOUL, July 8 Seoul stocks extended falls on Monday as Asiana Airlines Inc's shares tumbled after of one of its airliners crashed in San Francisco, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd wa still weighed by last week's disappointing earnings estimates.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.87 percent at 1,817.40 points as of 0140 GMT.

"Global equities markets' reaction to positive U.S. jobs data was mixed. While U.S. markets were cheered by it, European share markets were again concerned about premature end of the Fed's stimulus measures," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Investors were taking more a cautious stance ahead of the kick-off of earnings season, particularly as Samsung Electronics' estimates came out weak, Cho added.

Foreign investors sold a net 26.2 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares, selling stocks for a fourth consecutive session.

Shares in Asiana Airlines Inc, South Korea's No.2 air carrier, fell 6 percent after the crash of its passenger jet in San Francisco on Saturday with more than 300 people on board.

The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed at San Francisco's airport, killing two passengers, was travelling "significantly below" its prescribed speed and its crew tried to abort the landing just seconds before it hit the seawall in front of the runway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday.

"This tarnishes Asiana's reliability as an airline, and if the flight crew turns out to be responsible for this tragic accident it will deal a serious blow to the airline," said Woori Investment & Securities analyst Martin Song, adding that share falls on Monday were factoring in that "worst-case scenario."

Song added that the accident was certain to discourage Chinese passengers from using the airline, and could "dampen" foreign passenger demand overall.

Meanwhile Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, its peer, was trading 0.7 percent higher.

Samsung Electronics fell 3.8 percent after hitting a fresh 10-monnth intraday low, continuing to be weighed by its disappointing set of second quarter earnings estimates.

But firms gains in shipbuilders gave market support, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 4.3 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd advanced 3.9 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)