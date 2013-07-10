SEOUL, July 11 Seoul shares expected to move in narrow range on Thursday after a flat finish for Wall Street overnight and ahead of key Chinese data due in the coming days, including second quarter GDP on July 15. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has kept to a small range between 1,800 and 1,840 so far this week, finishing down 0.3 percent at 1,824.16 on Wednesday. "The market lacks momentum right now. The range will be limited especially after U.S. stocks ended almost flat overall," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Memory chip makers like SK Hynix may be boosted after U.S. semiconductor index rose 1.1 percent, while shipping firms could gain after the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, advanced 0.9 percent. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,652.62 0.02% 0.300 USD/JPY 99.14 -0.49% -0.490 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.674 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,271.15 0.59% 7.510 US CRUDE $106.46 -0.06% -0.060 DOW JONES 15291.66 -0.06% -8.68 ASIA ADRS 136.95 -0.04% -0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St flat, Bernanke lifts futures >Bond prices rise after Bernanke remarks >Dlr tumbles as U.S. stimulus reduction in doubt >US crude soars to 16mth high STOCKS TO WATCH POSCO India is expected to grant an iron ore exploration licence to POSCO for its planned $12 billion steel plant in the country, two government officials told Reuters, in a step that should speed up a project stuck for eight years. INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE SHARES Shares sensitive to North Korea-related news, such as Romanson may react after North Korea said on Wednesday that it would not give up its nuclear deterrent until the United States ends its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang. But it also said the country was ready to revive international talks on its nuclear programme frozen since 2008. CRUDE OIL REFINERS Shares in crude oil refiners and chemical firms will likely be lifted after U.S. crude oil prices surged to their highest in 16 months. Higher crude oil prices tend to strengthen the pricing of oil and petrochemical products. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)