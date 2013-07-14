SEOUL, July 15 Seoul shares may open slightly higher on Monday after Wall Street rose the session before, but caution ahead of a raft of key Chinese economic data later in the day will likely cap gains, analysts said. "All eyes are on China today. The market will likely move sideways as investors await the data," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities. China, South Korea's biggest export destination, is due to report GDP for April-June, along with indicators including industrial output and retail sales. Industrial material companies and heavy industry firms such as steelmakers and shipbuilders will be most sensitive to the numbers from Beijing. Elsewhere, oil refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd could see support from a rebound in crude oil prices in U.S. trade on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.4 percent at 1,869.98 points on Friday. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,680.19 0.31% 5.170 USD/JPY 99.22 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.592 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,293.81 0.74% 9.520 US CRUDE $105.90 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 15464.30 0.02% 3.38 ASIA ADRS 140.62 -0.37% -0.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >WallSt rise on banks result;S&P best week since Jan >Bonds mark narrow losses as traders take profits >Dollar heads for weekly loss;bullish outlook intact >US gasoline jumps on outages, dragging crude higher STOCKS TO WATCH SHIPYARDS Shipping firms such as Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may be buoyed after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, advanced 0.9 percent. HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Hyundai Motor still expects its U.S. sales to grow by 4.4 percent this year even though it is dealing with production capacity constraints brought on by its decision to slow expansion globally. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)