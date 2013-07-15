* Caution ahead of China second-quarter GDP data

SEOUL, July 15 Seoul shares fell on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a raft of important Chinese economic data that includes second-quarter GDP growth, and heavyweights in the technology and materials sectors also dragging on the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 1,850.72 points at 0051 GMT.

"Investors are growing a bit worried as broader consensus on Chinese GDP data has gone down lately, fuelling concerns about the state of the Chinese economy," said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

China, South Korea's biggest export market, is due to report GDP for April-June at 0200 GMT, along with indicators including industrial output and retail sales.

GDP growth is expected to have slowed in the second quarter as weak overseas demand weighs on output and investment.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 23.2 billion Korean won ($20.63 million) worth of stocks, snapping a two-session buying streak.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest share on the KOSPI, fell 1.7 percent. LG Display Co Ltd dipped 3.2 percent.

The heavy material sector, which tends to be sensitive to China-related news, retreated across the board.

Shares in Hyundai Steel Co fell 3.5 percent and Dongbu Steel Co Ltd declined 1.6 percent.

Korea Line Corp shares jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent after Korean media reported that six companies, including Daelim Corp, submitted letters of intention to acquire the shipping firm.

Defensive stocks were also popular, with shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd rising 0.9 percent and Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd gaining 0.4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks declined 1.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent lower. ($1 = 1124.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)