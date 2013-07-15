SEOUL, July 16 Seoul shares are likely to open flat on Tuesday, with investors hesitating to buy in the wake of mixed U.S. data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 1,875.16 points on Monday, bouncing from an earlier low of 1,847.82 points.

"Investors are looking at markets and the economic backdrop today, and they cannot find strong positives that would compel them to place bets on stocks," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Growth in New York state manufacturing for July accelerated, while June retail sales fell short of expectations.

"The market will likely move narrowly, dipping in and out of positive territory," Lee said.

Financial stocks such as KB Financial Group Inc could be buoyed after their U.S. peers rallied overnight on Citigroup's strong earnings.

Crude oil refiners and chemical companies such as SK Innovation Co Ltd and Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd could be lifted after crude oil futures edged up overnight.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,682.50 0.14% 2.310 USD/JPY 99.88 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.543 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,284.11 0.17% 2.120 US CRUDE $106.42 0.09% 0.100 DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13% 19.96 ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57% 0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup >U.S. bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint >Dollar up from selloff, Bernanke to set outlook >Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data

STOCKS TO WATCH

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Solid-state hard drive (SSD) maker OCZ Technology Group Inc forecast first-quarter revenue was below analyst estimates, citing tight supply of NAND flash chips, the primary raw material used in making SSDs.

CJ CGV CO LTD

Imax Corp and CJ CGV Holdings Ltd announced the expansion of their partnership with the addition of 35 new IMAX theatres. The deal includes 30 theatres to be installed in new construction projects across China. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)