* Profit-taking, caution ahead of earnings weigh

* Tour, casino operators rally on tourist measures

* KEPCO firm after NPS asks to raise its stake

* Samsung Elec shares ease after a rally

SEOUL, July 18 Seoul shares edged lower, easing off a one-month closing high the previous session as investors turned more cautious ahead major companies' second quarter earnings in the coming days.

As the benchmark index approaches 1,900 points, profit-taking interest has increased, said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,876.76 points as of 0203 GMT, after closing at 1,887.49 points in the previous session, nearing the 60-day moving average of 1,914.3 points.

The market was also carefully weighing comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the timeline for winding down stimulus measures was not fixed.

"There are views in the market that stimulus reduction will come within this year," Kim added.

The Fed chairman said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase programme later this year, but he left open the option to change that plan if the economic outlook shifted.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 48 billion Korean won ($42.80 million) worth of stock, snapping a five straight session buying streak.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component on the main KOSPI, fell 0.9 percent after a rally on Wednesday and was also weighed down by Intel Corp's 2013 grim revenue forecast and capital spending cuts that were due to a sagging PC industry. Investors also shrugged off local media reports the smartphone maker planned to increase interim dividend by as much as 10 times the previous year's interim dividend of 500 won.

But shares in casinos and tour companies rallied after local media reports said the South Korean government planned to introduce new measures aimed at boosting foreign tourist inflows, particularly from China and Southeast Asia.

Measures may include abolishing taxes on hotel fees for foreign visitors and allowing operations of foreigner-only casinos on South Korean crew ships.

Casino operators Paradise Co Ltd and Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd shares were up 2.4 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. Hanatour Service Inc rose 1.2 percent and Modetour Network Inc advanced 2.5 percent.

Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) shares climbed 2.7 percent after it said late on Wednesday NPS had asked South Korea's top financial regulator to approve its plan to increase its stake in the state utility firm to 10 percent from 4.85 percent.

Under current regulations, NPS has to keep its stake in KEPCO under 5 percent because the government does not want concentrated shareholdings in a national utility.

Automakers traded firmly ahead of their earnings expected next week. Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 0.2 percent and Kia Motors Corp advanced 1 percent.

Food makers also outperformed as investors moved more defensively. Shares in instant noodle and snack maker Nongshim Co Ltd rose 1 percent and dairy product manufacturer Binggrae Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

($1 = 1121.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)