SEOUL, July 22 Seoul shares are set to open flat on Monday after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street, but China's decision to remove controls on bank lending rates may support the market, analysts said. "The share market today will probably move within a narrow range," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities. Long-awaited lending changes in China designed to boost its flagging growth may buoy sentiment, Lee said. However, news that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc and its coalition partner regained control of the upper house in an election could act as a drag as it points to a further weakening of the yen, Lee added. A weak yen tends to put South Korean exporters at a disadvantage against their Japanese rivals in overseas markets. The People's Bank of China said on Friday it was removing its floor on lending rates for commercial banks, meaning they will now be able to cut rates as much as they see fit to attract borrowers. Crude oil refiners and chemical companies including SK Innovation Co Ltd and Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd may rise after U.S. oil futures traded above the global crude-market benchmark for the first time since 2010 on Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners boosted spread trading. On the downside, shipping firms may come under pressure after the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.7 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,871.41 points on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:41 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,692.09 0.16% 2.720 USD/JPY 100.38 -0.26% -0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.482 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,312.54 1.30% 16.800 US CRUDE $108.28 0.21% 0.230 DOW JONES 15543.74 -0.03% -4.80 ASIA ADRS 141.87 -0.17% -0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------->Na sdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up >U.S. bond prices rise for second week;weak stocks support >Yen rises ahead of Japan vote >US crude oil trades above Brent for first time in 3 years STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to signing a deal to sell its popular line of Galaxy devices to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)