SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares may open higher on Tuesday after firm gains overnight on Wall Street, with strength in the Japanese yen likely to help South Korea's auto and technology exporters. "The market will start off in positive territory after U.S. markets fared well. Eyes will be on major earnings this week," said Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities. The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on Monday and major indexes rose. Automakers including Hyundai Motor Co, which are scheduled to release their second quarter results late this week, could be helped after the Japanese yen rose against the dollar for the first time in four sessions on Monday. But crude oil refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may be weighed after U.S. oil prices pulled back sharply on Monday from last week's 16-month high. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.5 percent at 1,880.35 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,695.53 0.2% 3.440 USD/JPY 99.55 -0.09% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,337.36 0.17% 2.320 US CRUDE $106.95 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01% 1.81 ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43% 0.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edge high despite McDonald's disappointment >Prices stable before new supply >Yen rises after vote; euro up on Portugal optimism >US crude end low on profit-taking,Brent up slightly STOCKS TO WATCH LG CHEM LTD LG Chem reported a 7.2 percent rise in second quarter net profit from a year ago late on Monday. STEELMAKERS Steelmakers may rise after news Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed to raise steel sheet prices by about 10 percent for April-September as yen falls, the Nikkei reported. SHIPPING FIRMS Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may drag after Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.3 percent overnight. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)