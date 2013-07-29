* Market faces resistance at 1,900

* Automakers boosted by stronger yen

* KB Financial dips on earnings fall

SEOUL, July 29 Seoul shares traded flat on Monday after hitting a 6-week intraday high in the previous session, with investors cautious before a batch of U.S. economic data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

"The market is taking a breather after the recent sharp rebound. Investors have turned cautious ahead of U.S. GDP data and the FOMC meeting this week," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The market also faced resistance at the 1,900 level, Chung said, noting its 60-day moving average of around 1,910.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.01 percent at 1,910.71 as of 0116 GMT. The KOSPI had risen about 7.3 percent since June 25 this year as of Friday's close.

Foreign buying was modest at 23 billion Korean won ($20.6 million) worth of stock. It was the sixth straight session of net foreign buying, but domestic institutions sold a net 51.3 billion won of stock.

Automakers rallied, helped by the latest bout of strength in the yen. The stronger yen boosts South Korean export goods' competitiveness overseas.

Hyundai Motor rose 2.4 percent and Kia Motors advanced 1.1 percent.

But shares in KB Financial Group Inc fell 0.4 percent after the banking group reported late on Friday that its second quarter net profit declined more than 70 percent year-on-year to 165.3 billion won.

"This came as a shock...the market consensus on quarterly net profit had been 200 billion won," said Joanne Lee, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Defensive sector plays outperformed as preference for safer issues strengthened. SK Telecom Co Ltd was up 0.5 percent and KT Corp advanced 0.7 percent.

Falls in the U.S. semiconductor index weighed on memory chip makers, sending SK Hynix down 2.5 percent. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slipped 0.5 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 387 to 281.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.12 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher. ($1 = 1111.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)